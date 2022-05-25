Azadi March: Police detain PTI workers at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Wednesday launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and activists protesting at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi in connection with the party’s long march to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

PTI Karachi chapter leadership had announced to observe a sit-in at the city’s Numaish Chowrangi to protest against the regime change in Pakistan.

The police swing into action as soon as PTI workers and activists including women reached Numaish Chowrangi to stage sit-in in connection with the party’s Islamabad Azadi March.

کراچی کے عوام نمائش چورنگی پہنچنا شروع۔ خواتین مرد بزرگ اور بچوں کے ساتھ ایک فیملی کو روکنے کی کوشش، شہری واپس جانے کو تیار نہیں نمائش چورنگی پہنچنے کے لیے پرعزم۔#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ #PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/iK6ICmVOW9 — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) May 25, 2022

Amid blockades, crackdowns and shelling against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan was enroute towards Islamabad.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently on his container and moving towards Islamabad from Swabi with a massive crowd of PTI supporters and workers.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange. The government has cut road links between KP and Punjab as police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.

