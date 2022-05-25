Imran Khan begins PTI’s Azadi March towards Islamabad

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to begin his long march –Azadi March- towards Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

While announcing to begin long march in a video message shared from his Twitter handle, Imran Khan said he is beginning his Azadi March from Peshawar and will be reaching Wali interchange.



The former prime minister and PTI chairman reached Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, and will lead the procession from Ambar Interchange.

The government has cut road links between KP and Punjab as police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.

Earlier in the day, PTI caravans from across the country left for Islamabad as they faced stiff resistance from police.

The Lahore police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters marching towards Islamabad for the ‘Azadi March’.

According to details, the Lahore police launched a crackdown on PTI workers marching towards Islamabad for the ‘Azadi March’ announced by former prime minister Imran Khan. Former federal minister Hammad Azhar was leading PTI’s Lahore caravan.

A heavy police contingent was deployed at Lahore’s Bati Chowk and other areas of the metropolis where they stopped PTI marchers.

As a result, dozens of protesters were arrested as they clashed with police at Lahore’s Bati Chowk. PTI local leader Zubair Niazi was also arrested during police clash.

