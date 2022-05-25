Mariyam Nafees, husband mark four years of togetherness: pics

Newlywed couple of Showbiz, actor Mariyam Nafees and filmmaker Amaan Ahmed marked four year anniversary of knowing each other.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Monday, Mariyam Nafees – who tied the knot with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed earlier this year – shared a bunch of throwback clicks from their South Africa trip, to mark the date when she met her now-husband for the first time.

“The 23rd of May, 2018,” wrote the ‘Jhooti’ actor along with the three-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application. “Met you four years ago today. Didn’t know I’ll find a best friend and the best possible companion in you. Absolutely didn’t know I’ll end up getting married to you.”

“This date will always be special. Thank God for it everyday. I loooove you!” read her caption further.

The scenic vacation pictures received thousands of hearts from Instagrammers within hours, while fans also dropped lovely wishes for the much-in-love couple.

Amaan also took to his official account to mark the special date. Sharing a couple of goofy pictures of them, he wrote, “You know, if you know, you know. 4 years back I met her. The rest as they say is history.”

“This special day. What should we call it? The anniversary for finding love?”

It is pertinent to mention that Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed exchanged rings last year in a close-knit affair, and after weeks-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Swat, the couple tied the knot on March 25 this year.

The duo, in one of their chat show outings, revealed that they met on an ad shoot and hit it off soon. Mariyam Nafees added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.

