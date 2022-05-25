Azadi March: Several PTI workers arrested after clash with police in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Wednesday resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters marching towards Islamabad for the ‘Azadi March’, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Lahore police launched a crackdown on PTI workers marching towards Islamabad for the ‘Azadi March’ announced by former prime minister Imran Khan. Former federal minister Hammad Azhar was leading PTI’s Lahore caravan.

A heavy police contingent was deployed at Lahore’s Bati Chowk and other areas of the metropolis where they stopped PTI marchers.

As a result, dozens of protesters were arrested as they clashed with police at Lahore’s Bati Chowk. PTI local leader Zubair Niazi was also arrested during police clash.

I have reached batti chowk — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 25, 2022

Roads closed prior to PTI’s march

Amid blockades and crackdown against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan has begun.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange.

The government has cut road links between KP and Punjab as police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people. IHC orders to release PTI workers The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to release of arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers The IHC bench headed by CJ Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a plea related to harassing PTI workers by the police ahead of Azadi Long March. The court directed the DC to release the arrested PTI activists after submitting an affidavit and inform if concrete evidence is present against any worker. Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until tomorrow. Ejaz Chaudhry arrested The Punjab police in the wee hours of Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and senior leader Ejaz Chaudhry from Lahore ahead of ‘Azadi March’ set to begin today (May 25). According to the PTI spokesperson, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was arrested from shifted to an unknown location. Imran Khan’s message Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he would reach D-Chowk Islamabad today and has urged his followers to reach there by 3 pm. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has issued a video message for his followers ahead of their long march on May 25, 2022. PTI Chief announced that their only demand is a fresh election and they won’t stop until they get the date for an election. ‘Govt to stop long march’ Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to stop the PTI from holding a long march toward Islamabad to ensure the safety and security of the masses. He made the announcement while briefing media flanked by coalition partners about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. “Federal cabinet has decided not to let PTI go ahead with its Islamabad long march in order to avoid the spread of fitna and fasad,” said Sanaullah, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march is not “democratic”. Police on late Monday night launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across Punjab ahead of “Azadi March” set to being on May 25 (today). Section 144 imposed Section 144 was imposed in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards the federal capital. According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad for a period of two months. Metro Bus service suspended in Islamabad The government has decided to shut down Rawalpindi/Islamabad metro bus service ahead of PTI’s Azaadi march today. According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government has decided to shut down the Rawalpindi/Islamabad metro bus service ahead of PTI’s long march on May 25.

