ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to stop the PTI from holding a long march towards Islamabad to ensure the safety and security of the masses, ARY News reported.

He made the announcement while briefing media flanked by coalition partners about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

More details to follow…

