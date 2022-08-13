Azadi March torture: Police raid SAPM Attaullah Tarar’s home

LAHORE: Police have raided residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours on Saturday after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents, ARY NEWS reported.

The raided was carried out at the residence of Attaullah Tarar in G-3 Johar Town Lahore, however, he was not present at his home. No one was arrested during the police raid at his home.

Tarar was served a notice to appear before the investigating team probing torture on PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25.

پولیس کا 25 مئی کے قاتل عطا تارڑ کے گھر چھاپہ

عطا تارڑ پہلے ہی مفرور ہو کر اسلام آباد بیٹھا ہوا ہے نہ عطا تارڑ کی دیوار پھلانگی گئی، نہ چادر چاردیواری کا تقدس پامال کیا گیا، نہ کسی ملازم یا اس کی بیوی یا اس کی بچی کو گرفتار کیا گیا

قانون کے مطابق تفشیش کےلیے حاضری کا نوٹس دیاگیا pic.twitter.com/u8wUUHEjgk — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) August 12, 2022



In a message from his Twitter account, Attaullah Tarar confirmed the raid and asked what home minister Hashim Dogar was trying to prove through a midnight raid at his home, he’s been living for last 15 years.

ہاشم ڈوگر صاحب میرا خیال تھا آپ وزیر ہیں مگر آپ تو انتہائی غیر سنجیدہ کردار نکلے۔ جس گھر میں، میں 15 سال پہلے رہتاتھا وہاں پولیس بھیج کر کسی راہگیرکو ہراساں کر کے کیا ثابت کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ یہ حال ہے آپ کا، خاک وزارت چلانی ہے آپ نے۔ ملک دشمن بیانئے کے دفاع میں اتنا آگے نہ جائیں — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) August 13, 2022

PTI leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill had warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest if he fails to appear before a committee probing incidents of torture over Azadi March participants.

Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the committee will initiate action in the upcoming few days in the May 25 torture incidents.

He also warned Rana Sanaullah of arrest, whenever he enters in Punjab’s jurisdictions, if he fails to appear before the committee.

