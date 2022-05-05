Azam Khan recalls funny moment with Shahid Afridi

Wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan recalled a funny moment between him and legend Shahid Afridi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL 7).

Azam Khan, who represented Islamabad United in PSL 7, was a guest on the ARY News show Bouncer with his cricketer-father Moin Khan and his mother Tasneem Khan. He discussed how Quetta Gladiators’ Shahid Afridi reacted when he hit him for sixes.

Azam Khan said he met Shahid Afridi at dinner a day after the match. He said Shahid Afridi approached him and asked why he got targeted. He said he replied by saying he could not find any other.

The wicketkeeper batter revealed he got accused of disrespecting the prolific cricketer.

“I remember many people telling me that I did not respect him as I hit him for sixes,” Azam Khan said. “I responded by telling him that the respect factor is obviously there as Shahid Afridi is one of the biggest superstars of Pakistan. You respect him even more by looking at his work ethic.”

He added: “It was fun. Playing with or against a legend brings fame.”

