PSL7: Islamabad United’s Azam Khan issues apology

Islamabad United’s wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan issued an apology to his previous team Quetta Gladiators following their PSL 7 match in Karachi on Thursday.

Azam Khan, who has represented Quetta Gladiators in the previous editions of the illustrious T20 tournament, played a blistering knock of 65 from 35 deliveries.

He hit two boundaries and six maximums in the fixture. In the final over of Islamabad innings, he struck three sixes off prolific all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s bowling.

The right-handed batter, the son of legendary Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan, said that he played for the 2019 champions. He added that the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side gave him the platform to play in the tournament.

He asked for forgiveness from his previous team for doing anything wrong.

Islamabad United, batting first, scored 229-4 in their 20 overs.

Colin Munro top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 72 from 39 deliveries while Azam Khan and Paul Stirling contributed 65 and 58 runs respectively.

In reply, the two-time champions bowled out Quetta Gladiators for 186 in 19.3 overs.

Shadab Khan returned with match-winning figures of 5-28. Mohammad Wasim and Hasan Ali bagged two wickets each.

