Azam Khan to be appointed as caretaker KP CM

PESHAWAR: The government and the opposition have reached a consensus on the name of Azam Khan for the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister (CM) slot, ARY News reported on Friday.

The consensus was reached in a meeting between KP CM Mahmood Khan and the Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani at the Speaker’s House today.

While talking to the journalists, Akram Khan Durrani said that the opposition and the government agreed on the name of Azam Khan for caretaker KP CM.

He said that Azam Khan is a retired bureaucrat and former chief secretary besides having a good reputation in the province.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan invited the Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani to hold a discussion on the names for the caretaker KP CM today.

KP CM Mahmood Khan held a telephonic conversation with Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani and invited him to hold a meeting at Speaker’s House at 7:00 pm today. Durrani accepted the invitation of the KP chief minister, sources said.

On January 18, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly had been dissolved on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The decision to dissolve the KP Assembly was taken in the last cabinet meeting of the provincial government, held on Tuesday.

The parliamentary committees of the government and the opposition have failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) slot.

While talking to the media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat said that the opposition lawmakers did not show agreement with the names recommended by the government.

While addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the persons recommended by the government are ineligible for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

He expressed sorrow that the matter related to the caretaker Punjab CM cannot be resolved on the political level as the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus.

After failing to reach consensus, the matter related to the nomination of Punjab’s caretaker CM will be referred to the election commission.

