KP CM summons opposition leader to discuss caretaker set-up

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has invited the Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani to hold a discussion on the names for the caretaker KP CM today, ARY News reported on Friday.

KP CM Mahmood Khan held a telephonic conversation with Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani and invited him to hold a meeting at Speaker’s House at 7:00 pm today. Durrani accepted the invitation of the KP chief minister, sources said.

During the meeting, they will discuss the names for the KP CM’s slot. Sources added that KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani was also instructed to reach Peshawar from Abbottabad.

READ: CARETAKER PUNJAB CM: GOVT, OPPOSITION FAIL TO REACH CONSENSUS



On January 18, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly had been dissolved on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The decision to dissolve the KP Assembly was taken in the last cabinet meeting of the provincial government, held on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly stood dissolved constitutionally as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process.

Comments