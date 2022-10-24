Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as law minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has tendered his resignation for ‘personal reasons’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar’s resignation came after he was spotted in the Asma Jahangir Conference where audiences chanted slogans against the institutions.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar sent his handwritten resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi. He stated that he could not perform duties as a federal minister for personal reasons.

He also expressed sorrow over the sloganeering against the national institutions during the closing ceremony of the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday.

“I am disappointed the way a small group of participants behaved at AJCON22 today by unnecessarily chanting slogans against state institutions n not listing to the achievements so far made for their benefits. We must respect each other’s point of view – hallmark of democratic society,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned sloganeering against state institutions during the closing ceremony of the conference yesterday.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, the former president strongly condemned the sloganeering, noting that no platform should be used against any state institutions.

Asif Ali Zardari further said that the survival of Pakistan depends on the country’s institutions. “It is unfortunate that one individual has given nothing but abuse and hatred to this country,” he added.

“We all know where this person is coming from and at whose request, he is spreading hatred against the institutions,” the PPP Chairman added.

Zardari maintained that the Pakistan Army soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the betterment of the country and slogans against them were highly condemnable.

Several videos of the anti-army sloganeering surfaced on social media, among other videos carrying speeches of judges, ministers, and others.

