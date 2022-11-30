Azam Nazeer Tarar returns as law minister

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday reappointed as federal minister for law and justice, ARY News reported.

A notification to this effect was also issued by Cabinet Division.

The notification comes after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif rejected the resignation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

A delegation of federal ministers – comprising Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Railways Minister Saad Rafique – met the senator at his residence and conveyed the premier’s message.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Nazeer Tarar tendered his resignation on October 25 citing personal reasons.

The Senator’s resignation came after he was spotted at the Asma Jahangir Conference where audiences chanted slogans against the institutions.

“I am disappointed with the way a small group of participants behaved at AJCON22 today by unnecessarily chanting slogans against state institutions n not listing to the achievements so far made for their benefits. We must respect each other’s point of view – hallmark of democratic society,” he tweeted.

