FIA arrests PTI Senator Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, Azam Swati was taken into custody by the FIA cybercrime wing.

Azam Swati was presented by the FIA cybercrime wing in the court of Senior Judge Shabir Bhatti and pleaded for 7-day remand.

The PTI stalwart’s lawyers Babar Awan and others appeared before the court and claimed the arrest of their client ‘political victimization.’

They also alleged that Azam Swati was viciously tortured by the FIA. The court while ordering to carry out medical checkup of the PTI leader from PIMPS hospital, reserved the verdict on FIA’s plea of seeking physical remand.

Later, the court granted two-day physical remand of the former federal minister.

It may be noted that earlier, the FIA said Azam Swati is not wanted to them in any case including the prohibited funding case.

The FIA’s rebuttal came after Farhana Swati, daughter of Azam Swati claimed that her father had been taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency.

FIA team raided our house late at night and arrested her father, Farhana Swati claimed.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman made key revelations during the interrogation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case.

The probe report was submitted by the FIA to the local court in the previous hearing that claimed Zaman opened three bank accounts with the PTI leadership.

The intelligence agency claimed in its report to the local court that the arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman made important revelations during the interrogation into the prohibited funding case against the political party.

