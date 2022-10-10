Prohibited funding: FIA claims Hamid Zaman made key revelations

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman has made key revelations during the interrogation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The probe report was submitted by the FIA to the local court in the previous hearing that claimed Zaman opened three bank accounts with the PTI leadership.

The intelligence agency claimed in its report to the local court that the arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman made important revelations during the interrogation into the prohibited funding case against the political party.

It stated that two out of three bank accounts were foreign currency accounts by using the name of Insaf Trust. It was revealed that one of the bank accounts was a US dollar account, the second was a Pound sterling account and the third account was a local currency account.

According to the FIA report, a sum of $625,000 had been deposited to a bank account on May 8, 2013. Rs36 million was transferred to a private company namely Communication Spot on May 9, 2013, just a day after the huge sum of money was deposited into the account.

Moreover, Rs25 million had been transferred to another private company on May 10, 2013, whereas, the deposited money to the bank account was completely used for the political campaign of the PTI.

Plea for physical remand rejected

A district court in Lahore has rejected the request by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) for an extension in the physical remand of Hamid Zaman, one of the PTI’s founding members, in connection with the prohibited funding case.

According to details, the judgement came after the two-day period of Hamid Zaman’s physical remand — initially approved last Saturday — expired.

During the hearing, the FIA submitted a plea seeking an extension in the physical remand of the PTI leader. However, the court rejected the request and sent the PTI leader to jail on judicial remand.

The district court also directed the investigation authority to submit Hamid Zaman’s challan in the next hearing.

The FIA had arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to PTI prohibited funding. The investigation agency registered a case against PTI leader and trustee of Insaf Trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding.

