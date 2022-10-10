Court rejects FIA request to extend Hamid Zaman’s physical remand

LAHORE: A district court in Lahore has rejected the request by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) for an extension in physical remand of Hamid Zaman, one of the PTI’s founding members, in connection with the prohibited funding case.

According to details, the judgement comes as the two-day period of Hamid Zaman’s physical remand — initially approved last Saturday — expired.

During the hearing, the FIA submitted a plea seeking an extension in physical remand of the PTI leader. However, the court rejected the request and sent the PTI leader to jail on judicial remand.

The district court also directed the investigation authority to submit Hamid Zaman’s challan in the next hearing.

In the last hearing on Saturday, a district court in Lahore granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two-day physical remand of PTI leader Hamid Zaman in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The FIA arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to prohibited funding. The investigation agency registered a case against PTI leader and trustee of Insaf trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding.

Foreign funding case

Last month, the ECP in its reserved verdict announced prohibited funding against PTI had been proven. A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

READ: ECP SAYS PTI RECEIVED PROHIBITED FUNDS, ISSUES SHOW-CAUSE

The ECP had also stated in its verdict that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

Comments