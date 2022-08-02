ECP says PTI received prohibited funds, issues show-cause

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The ECP also said that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

The case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar and was pending since November 14, 2014. Babar had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

The development comes days after the ruling alliance, comprising members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, urged ECP to release the verdict in the case.

Strict security

Ahead of the announcement of verdict in PTI prohibited funding case strict security measures were taken in Islamabad. The roads leading towards the election commission were blocked and a heavy police contingent was deployed outside the office.

Shahrah-e-Dastoor, where the ECP office is situated, can only be entered through two points — Serena and Margalla Roads.

Nadra Chowk and the road near the election commission has been blocked after police placed containers there.

PTI foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan had reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments from both sides of the case on June 21.

It is noteworthy that PTI foreign funding is being heard by the election commission since November 2014.

PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.

The PTI has rejected the charges as baseless and unfounded.

