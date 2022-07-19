PM urges ECP announce ‘long-delayed’ PTI foreign funding verdict

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the reserved decision on the PTI foreign funding case, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to urge the ECP to announce the reserved judgement of the ‘long-delayed’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

The PM added that the leniency granted to PTI Chief Imran Khan has ‘hurt the country.’

I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on PTI foreign funding case. For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 19, 2022

The tweet has come after the PML-N suffered a landslide loss in the by-polls in the by-polls in Punjab. “For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also demanded the announcement of the verdict in a Tweet on Monday. She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should not get too excited about losing five of its own provincial assembly seats in the recent Punjab by-polls. She alleged that PTI was launching criticism against the ECP due to fear of the foreign funding case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments from both sides of the case on June 21.

