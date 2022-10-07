PTI’s Hamid Zaman arrested in prohibited funding case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the investigation agency has registered a case against PTI leader and trustee of Insaf trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding. The PTI leader was arrested from his office on Waris Road in Lahore.

Hamid Zaman has also contested elections from Shahdara Bagh, Islamabad on PTI ticket. He is also the Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab North Zone.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi has also been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Islamabad.

He was arrested from outside the gate of the Parliament. The cause behind the arrest is said to be the website launched by the PTI leader for fundraising.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

READ: ECP SAYS PTI RECEIVED PROHIBITED FUNDS, ISSUES SHOW-CAUSE

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The ECP had also stated in its verdict that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

