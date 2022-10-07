FIA raids PTI leader Tariq Shafi’s house in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) State Bank Circle team raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Tariq Shafi’s house in Karachi.

PTI officer-bearer and close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan Tariq Shafi, nominated in the case of alleged illegal transfer of money from foreign countries to Pakistan.

The FIA team has camped outside the house of the PTI leader.

According to FIA sources, the team would begin the search of the house of Tariq Shafi after getting a search warrant from the court.

The FIA’s State Bank Circle team reached the house of PTI office-bearer, however, the family members of Tariq Shafi maintained that he was not at home.

Read more: FIA inquiry sub-committee formed to probe PM House audio leaks

According to FIA officials, FIR No. 14/2022 has been registered in this regard on October 5 in State Bank Circle Karachi.

Syed Arif Masood Naqvi, PTI official Tariq Shafi and Muhammad Rafi Lakhani are named accused in the case.

Domestic and foreign companies involved in illegal transfer of funds have also been included in the FIR.

Comments