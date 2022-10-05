FIA inquiry sub-committee formed to probe PM House audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry sub-committee of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been constituted on the recommendations of the Federal Cabinet to probe into audio leaks from the Prime Minister (PM) House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued today, Director FIA Islamabad Zone will head the inquiry team that will probe into the security breach at Prime Minister (PM) House.

The inquiry team includes Additional Director CRCC, Deputy Director CTW and Assistant Director. One member each from Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence will be part of the FIA inquiry sub-committee.

“All the officers – who will be part of FIA inquiry sub-committee – will be of BPS-19,” stated the official notification.

A day earlier, the federal government formed a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the audio leaks featuring candid conversations between key government figures.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (DG IB) have been included in the 12-member committee.

The committee also includes representatives from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Telecommunication and Information Security Board’s secretary.

Read more: PTI seeks judicial probe into PM House audio leaks on resignations

Audio leak saga

Several audios of the incumbent government including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Imran Khan have been leaked on social media in a span of eight days.

The first audio was leaked last Saturday, which allegedly featured PM Shehbaz Sharif and a senior official, discussing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz regarding the import of a power plant from India for her son-in-law.

Later on Sunday, two more audios were leaked on social media.

The first audio related to Imran Khan regarding the diplomatic cypher was leaked on September 28, while the second audio of Imran Khan with regard to the diplomatic cypher surfaced on September 30.

The National Security Committee (NSC) then approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the audio leaks.

The meeting was attended by ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, national security adviser and senior officers.

Comments