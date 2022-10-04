Govt sets up high-level committee to probe PMO audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday formed a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the audio leaks featuring candid conversations between key government figures, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (DG IB) have been included in the 12-member committee.

The committee also includes representatives from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Telecommunication and Information Security Board’s secretary.

The committee has been tasked to oversee and review the investigation into the cyber security breach at Prime Minister’s House.

More details to follow…

