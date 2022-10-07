Rana Sanaullah confirms detention of Saifullah Niazi, Hamid Zaman

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has confirmed the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi and leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to party’s prohibited funding, ARY News on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, the interior minister said that PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi and Hamid Zaman – who is trustee of Insaf Trust – have been taken into ‘protective custody’.

Giving reasons for the detention, Rana Sanaullah noted that the PTI leaders were not appearing before the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in party’s prohibited funding case.

“If necessary, we will take legal action and arrest them,” the federal minister added.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) denied arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi from Islamabad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed and others alleged that Saifullah was ‘picked’ from the Senate premises.

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to prohibited funding. The investigation agency has registered a case against PTI leader and trustee of Insaf trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

READ: ECP SAYS PTI RECEIVED PROHIBITED FUNDS, ISSUES SHOW-CAUSE

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The ECP had also stated in its verdict that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

