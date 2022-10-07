PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, Saifullah Niazi has been arrested from outside the gate of the Parliament. The cause behind the arrest is said to be the website launched by the PTI leader for fundraising.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed and others are alleging that Saifullah has been ‘picked’ from the Senate premises.

سینیٹ کے احاطے سے سینیٹر اٹھا لیا گیا. بدترین فسطائیت کا دور https://t.co/MLZDl73xuU — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 7, 2022

The former information minister Fawad Chaudhry urged Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to take notice of the matter.

سینٹ کے احاطے سے سینیٹر کو اٹھا لیا گیا؟ ملک میں اتنی بڑی فسطائیت کبھی نازل نہیں ہوئ، اس سے زیادہ توھین پارلیمنٹ کی ہو نہیں سکتی، چیئرمین سینٹ کم از کم غیرت کا مظاہرہ کریں اور اس عمل کا نوٹس لیں https://t.co/q5x0OErFUz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 7, 2022

