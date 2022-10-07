Friday, October 7, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Zulqarnain Haider

PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi arrested in Islamabad

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, Saifullah Niazi has been arrested from outside the gate of the Parliament. The cause behind the arrest is said to be the website launched by the PTI leader for fundraising.

Read more: FIA raids PTI leader Tariq Shafi’s house in Karachi

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed and others are alleging that Saifullah has been ‘picked’ from the Senate premises.

The former information minister Fawad Chaudhry urged Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to take notice of the matter.

Comments

Zulqarnain Haider

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.