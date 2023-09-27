31.9 C
Azam Swati’s arrest warrant issued in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Wednesday issued arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Azam Swati in the case of a controversial tweet, ARY News reported.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Azam Swati and present him before his court.

Swati’s arrest warrant was issued by the judge due to his continuous disappearance from the court hearings in the case.

The senator approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for post-arrest bail, after Special Judge Central Azam Khan dismissed the plea ruling that he had “committed the same offence twice”.

The senator was granted bail by the IHC on January 2 in exchange of a bond of Rs 200,000.

Read more: IHC GRANTS BAIL TO AZAM SWATI IN CONTROVERSIAL TWEETS CASE

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27, last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was taken into custody by a three-member Federal Investigation Agency team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad after controversial tweets against the state institutions.

