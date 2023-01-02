IHC grants bail to Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweet case, ARY News reported.

As per details, IHC approved the PTI senator Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail and ordered to release him against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

The court earlier reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s bail plea.

Chief justice Amir Farooq heard the bail petition filed by the PTI senator in a controversial tweet case.

Azam Swati’s counsel Babar Awan told the court that he wouldn’t name him but a political personality is on bail because of medical reasons and one other political party leader got bail to see him.

The chief justice asked what’s the FIA’s remarks on this. At this, the FIA counsel said that the special prosecutor couldn’t come so the court is requested to adjourn the hearing.

Read more: IHC RESERVES VERDICT ON AZAM SWATI’S BAIL PLEA



The court rejected the request and reserved the verdict in the controversial case.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27 the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

Comments