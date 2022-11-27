Azam Swati arrested in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions, ARY News reported.

FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

Swati in his statement before being taken into custody said, today, the FIA team has come to arrest him with a warrant issued by the magistrate which he termed a legal way.

The PTI leader claimed he was taken into custody without arrest warrants earlier.

Azam Swati appealed to lawyers and lawmakers to come out of their houses.

Azam Swati has been arrested for second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court had observed in a written judgment.

“The intention and objective of the petitioner’s tweet will prove after recording evidence in the trial,” the court said, adding that the accused is a 74-year-old man and has no criminal record.