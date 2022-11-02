Controversial tweet case: IHC to hear plea against Azam Swati’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of the federal government’s plea seeking the cancellation of Senator Azam Swati’s bail in the controversial tweet case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the plea against Senator Azam Swati’s bail in the controversial tweet case on Thursday (tomorrow).

Earlier in the day, the federal government filed the plea for the cancellation of Swati’s bail through the technical officer Aneesur Rehman of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The petition stated that the special judge central exceeded his power and granted bail to the PTI leader on his controversial tweet. The Judge granted the bail in other sections as well except PECA 2016.

READ: COURT ISSUES WRITTEN VERDICT OF APPROVAL OF AZAM SWATI’S BAIL

It is stated in the petition to declare the decision illegal and suspend Azam Swati’s bail. In Swati’s case, the petition was filed by the prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senator Azam Swati was released from Adiala jail Rawalpindi when a Special court granted him bail on October 21 in a controversial tweet case.

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested him from Islamabad on October 13.

