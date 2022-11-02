Govt moves IHC for Azam Swati’s bail cancellation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday against Azam Swati’s bail cancellation, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) technical officer Anees ur Rehman on behalf of the federal government.

The petition stated that the special judge central exceeded his power and granted bail to the PTI leader on his controversial tweet. The Judge granted the bail in other sections as well except Peca 2016.

It is stated in the petition to declare the decision illegal and suspend Azam Swati’s bail.

The PTI senator’s bail plea was submitted to Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Swati was added as a respondent in the petition.

Azam Swati was released from Adiala jail Rawalpindi when a Special court granted him bail on October 21 in a controversial tweet case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court office summoned PTI Senator Shahzad Waseem over his letter on the alleged torture of Senator Azam Swati, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Director General (DG) Human Rights Cell has summoned Shahzad Waseem at 10:00 in the morning tomorrow (Monday).

“Information has been collected with regard to your letter on the order of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)”, D.G. human rights cell said. “Present your view with regard to the collected information,” DG human rights said.

Shahzad Waseem and other PTI senators wrote a letter to the CJP on October 17 elaborating on details of an episode of allegedly undressing and torturing Senator Azam Swati during his detention.

