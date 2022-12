The PTI leader was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati was arrested by Balochistan police.

PTI senator Azam Swati was taken to Quetta by Balochistan Police and was kept in Kuchlak jail, Quetta.

Read more: Imran Khan demands immediate release of Azam Swati

Balochistan police had earlier requested to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati.

Imran demands release of Swati

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan demanded the immediate release of Azam Swati

In his series of Tweets, Imran Khan condemned the ‘vengeful’ manner in which the senator is being treated as shocking and condemnable.

“He was moved to PIMS early morning after suffering severe chest pains & breathing issues. While test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged & took him away endangering his life.”