Imran Khan demands immediate release of Azam Swati

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday demanded the immediate release of Senator Azam Swati.

In his series of Tweets, Imran Khan condemned the ‘vengeful’ manner in which Senator Azam Swati is being treated as shocking and condemnable.

“He was moved to PIMS early morning after suffering severe chest pains & breathing issues. While test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged & took him away endangering his life.”

Imran Khan further said it is sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop repeated violations of Azam Swati’s basic human rights.

Read more: Azam Swati arrested by Balochistan police in controversial tweets case

It emerged earlier in the day that the Balochistan police arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati for posting controversial tweets against senior military officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

