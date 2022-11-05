Azam Swati case: Chairman Senate announces to form committee

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has announced to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe the PTI Senator Azam Swati’s allegations of an objectionable video, which he claimed his wife had received, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Chairman Senate strongly condemned the privacy violation of Azam Swati, saying that Senator’s press conference had caused pain and the revelations about the videos are ‘unfortunate’.

“The PTI Senator is an honest and respectable personality”, Sanjrani said, noting that he made arrangements for them [Swati and his wife] at the Supreme Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta.

He maintained that all senators were respectable and like family without distinction. “As a Muslim and Baloch, I am well aware of moral values,” he said, announcing the formation of a committee to probe the release of the video.

The Chairman Senate announced that the committee– comprising parliamentary leader leaders of all political parties – will prepare its report and present it in the House.

The statement comes hours after Senator Azam Swati narrated shocking details of what happened to him and his family in a press conference.

Swati, while breaking into tears during the presser, alleged that someone from an unknown number sent a private video of him and his wife to his daughter and wife.

“My daughter said that her mother had been sent a video clip by someone from an unknown number… and you are in that video,” said the PTI leader while describing the ordeal.

