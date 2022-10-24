Azam Swati files petition in SC against arrest, ‘torture’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati filed a petition in the Supreme Court against his arrest and ‘torture’ by Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI senator filed a petition in the Supreme Court against FIA. He said that he was taken into custody after violating the sanctity of his house.

He further added that “I was beaten in front of my family” despite being a member of the Senate, the upper house of the Parliament.

Azam Swati claimed that his face was covered with a cloth when he was taken in the car by the FIA officials.

The PTI leader was arrested on 13th October by the FIA cybercrime after a controversial tweet against state institutions.

The petition further stated that the way Azam Swati was tortured ‘stripped naked’ in custody was against the constitution.

Earlier, an Islamabad court issued a written verdict of PTI senator Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail in a case related to his controversial tweets.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court observed in the written judgment. “The intention and objective of the petitioner’s tweet will prove after recording evidence in the trial,” the court said.

