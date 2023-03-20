Azam Swati moves LHC for protective bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Azam Swati on Monday filed a petition seeking protective bail in a case registered against him on terrorism charges, reported ARY News.

Azam Swati was booked by police at Golra police station under terrorism charges.

Swati in his plea stated that case registered him is ‘false’ and pleaded with the LHC to grant him protective bail so he can join the investigations.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

