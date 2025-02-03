Azam Swati released from Attock jail

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati has been released from Attock jail after obtaining bail in a case pertaining to ‘violent’ protest by the party, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader is released after the jail administration receives his release order. The Lahore High Court (LHC) approved Azam Swati post-arrest bail on January 30.

It may be noted that the former federal minister was arrested in Islamabad during a protest demonstration in October last year, after which he was transferred to Attock Jail.

Related: Azam Swati’s arrest warrant issued in controversial tweets case

In November, the month following his arrest, the Anti-Terrorism and District Court of Islamabad granted bail to the PTI leader in 8 different cases and ordered his release.

After getting bail from the court, he was released from Attock Jail, but as soon as he left jail, he was arrested again after being named in another case registered at Sangjani police station.

According to the police, several cases have been registered against Azam Swati and other leaders in Taxila and Hassan Abdal police stations.

Azam Swari was also arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case related to ‘controversial’ tweets against state institutions in November 2023.