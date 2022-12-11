Azam Swati remanded into Qamber police custody

LARKANA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azam Swati has been remanded into police custody for three days, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, Azam Swati was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Qamar in a case related to controversial tweets against the state institution.

At the outset of the hearing, Qambar police told the court that Azam Swati is booked in two FIRs on the complaints of Zameer Khoso and Qamaruddin. The police pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the PTI lawmaker.

Late,r the court, granted three-day physical remand of PTI stalwart and handed over him to the police.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati was shifted to Sindh after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to quash all FIRs against him for delivering derogatory remarks against institutions.

In another development, the Sindh High Court (SHC) served notices to the provincial government, prosecutor general and the IG police over the registration of multiple cases against the PTI senator.

The notices were served on the complaint of Usman Swati, who challenged the registration of multiple cases against his father in Sindh.

