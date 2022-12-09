Azam Swati cases: PTI senator to be shifted to Sindh via special flight

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati will be shifted to Sindh after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to quash all FIRs against him for delivering derogatory remarks against institutions, ARY News reported on Friday.

After Azam Swati’s arrest and release in Balochistan, the authorities completed preparations to shift the PTI senator to Sindh where 13 First Information Report (FIRs) were lodged against him.

The Sindh police reached Quetta via a special flight to shift Swati to Qambar Shahdadkot.

READ: AZAM SWATI HANDED OVER TO BALOCHISTAN POLICE ON FIVE-DAY REMAND



Earlier in the day, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to quash all the FIRs registered against the PTI lawmaker in the province.

Usman Swati had challenged the registration of FIRs against his father in Balochistan following the arrest in the case of controversial tweets.

Usman Swati had challenged the registration of FIRs against his father in Balochistan following the arrest in the case of controversial tweets. After the BHC order, one more FIR surfaced in Balochistan’s Hub district. The FIR was lodged by a citizen namely Ghulam Farooq at the Winder police station.

READ: IMRAN KHAN DEMANDS IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF AZAM SWATI



In another development today, the Sindh High Court (SHC) served notices to the provincial government, prosecutor general and the IG police over the registration of multiple cases against PTI senator Azam Swati.

The notices were served on the complaint of Usman Swati, who challenged the registration of multiple cases against his father in Sindh. Justice K.K Agha asked where is Azam Swati on which Anwar Mansoor replied, he is in police custody in Quetta.

The SHC while issuing notices to the Sindh government, prosecutor general and IG police and summoned details of the cases registered against Azam Swati by the concerned SSPs on December 22.

Comments