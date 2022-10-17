Azam Swati sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A district and the sessions court on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case of controversial tweets, ARY News reported.

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Senator Swati from Islamabad on October 13.

Swati was presented before the court by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after his one-day physical remand expired today.

At the start of today’s hearing, the FIA pleaded with the court to grant three-day physical remand to recover the cellphone being used by the PTI leader.

However, the plea was opposed by the lawyer of Azam Swati. Babar Awan said the FIA had been demanding the physical remand of my client on the same ground. It has recovered 40 articles so far, he added.

Read more: COURT EXTENDS ONE-DAY PHYSICAL REMAND OF SENATOR AZAM SWATI

The court while rejecting FIA’s plea, sent Azam Swati to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

Earlier on Sunday, the court approved one day’s physical remand of PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati. Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar ordered the police to produce the accused in court tomorrow (today).

The prosecutor had sought 14 days extension in physical remand of the accused for investigation.

Comments