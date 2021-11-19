Azam Swati suspends Lahore railways officials over passengers’ suffering

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati has suspended Railway officials at the Lahore station after he found passengers waiting for hours at the platform owing to delayed arrival of the trains, ARY NEWS reported.

A video shared from the Twitter handle of the federal minister showed him visiting the railway station and expressing annoyance over difficulties faced by the passengers especially women.

آج لاہور ریلوے اسٹیشن پر مسافروں کے ساتھ ناروا سلوک دیکھ کر مجھے بہت دکھ ہوا. وہ زمین پر بیٹھ کر ٹرینوں کا انتطار کررہے ہیں۔ میں ڈویژنل سپرنٹنڈنٹ لاہور, ڈویژنل کمرشل آفیسر اور ڈویژنل ٹرانسپورٹیشن آفیسر کو فی الفوران کے عہدے سے ہٹا رہاہوں۔ (1/2)#respectfirst pic.twitter.com/1SaD2Hv5JP — Azam Khan Swati (@AzamKhanSwatiPk) November 19, 2021



While taking notice of the negligence, Azam Swati removed the deputy superintendent of railways in Lahore, divisional commercial officer, and divisional transportation officer Shahid Raza from their posts.

“I will not tolerate any official who will not respect the railway’s passengers,” he said while apologizing to the girls who waited for nearly seven hours at the platform for their train.

He further directed the officials to vacate unnecessary rooms at the Lahore station and turn them into the waiting rooms for the passengers.

He said that incompetent officials have no place in railways.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways has outsourced the commercial management of nine more trains to the private sector under a public-private partnership.

According to the Ministry of Railways official, PR outsourced trains in order to provide better facilities to the passengers and generate more revenue for the department.

The trains included Mehr Express, Fareed Express, Faiz Ahmad Faiz Express, Jinnah Express, Mehran Express, Badar Express, Sir Syed Express, Ghauri Express, Mianwali Express.

