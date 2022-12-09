Azam Swati’s farmhouses sealed after ‘non-compliance’ with CDA notice

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed farmhouses owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati after ‘non-compliance’ with the notice issued to his wife, ARY News reported on Friday.

The farmhouses owned by Azam Swati were sealed for non-compliance with the CDA notice. Sources told ARY News that Swati’s farmhouse numbers 13, 34, 35 and 71 were sealed.

The CDA’s building control department had issued a notice to Azam Swati’s wife over illegal construction in the farmhouses.

READ: AZAM SWATI CASES: PTI SENATOR TO BE SHIFTED TO SINDH VIA SPECIAL FLIGHT



The notice stated that two basements, ground floor and guard rooms were illegally constructed in the farmhouses.

The CDA asked Swati to demolish the illegal constructions, otherwise, the farmhouses will be vacated for not complying with the orders.

It further stated that the CDA will raze the constructions and a fine may be imposed.

Comments