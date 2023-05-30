Azam Swati’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: The Special Judge Central court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati’s sedition case for posting controversial tweets against state institution, ARY News reported.

As per details, Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan announced the reserved verdict and Azam Swati’s indictment was delayed as he did not appear before the court.

At this, the FIA prosecutor urged the court to issue Azam Swati’s non-bailable arrest warrant. The investigation officer told the court that he went to the PTI senator’s home to complete the formalities of arrest warrant but he was not at home.

The counsel of Azam Swati told the court that he could not contact the PTI senator and then how the investigation officer abided by the arrest warrant orders.

Furthermore, the court summoned the officer who abided by the arrest warrant formalities and issued Azam Swati’s non-bailable arrest warrants. Earlier, the session court granted a three-day extension in interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the case of the controversial tweet.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.