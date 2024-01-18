Azekah Daniel breaks the Gram with sun-kissed pictures

Showbiz starlet Azekah Daniel broke the internet with her all-neon look in the latest set of pictures on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Azekah Daniel treated her millions of followers with a new brunch dump, flaunting sun-kissed glow and an oh-so-chic neon fit. “Each sunbeam is a sweet reminder to shine from within,” wrote the ‘Mein’ actor in the caption of the five-photo gallery, with a series of emojis and hashtags ‘sunkissed’ and ‘winters’.

The clicks captured Daniel in a neon-green hoodie and joggers set with printed sleeves, which she paired with matching shoes. The fashionista styled the look with a bright yellow bag and black shades, rounded off with fresh makeup and beachy waves.