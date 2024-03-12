Money or good looks? Azekah Daniel reveals what she prefers in marriage

Appearing on the cricket show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, actor-model Azekah Daniel revealed she prefers intellect and personality over good looks in men.

Azekah Daniel was the latest guest on ARY News’ PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ and was such a sport to participate in fun activities and candidly answered the ‘masoomana’ questions of host Najeeb-ul-Husnain.

During a segment, Daniel was asked what according to her is more important in marriage, money or good looks, to which, the ‘Mein’ actor said, “None I believe.”

“Because as far as money is involved, it can be earned by either of the two parties involved or even both together. And about looks, I prefer intellect and personality over it,” she detailed.

In response to another question, Daniel shared, “Directors, producers and channels are more important for acting, rather than scripts and co-stars. I have worked with good directors on weak scripts, they either rewrite or execute in such way which looks visually appealing to the viewers, so it’s all about how you are able to present something to the audience.”

The celebrity also confessed that she do opt out of the projects because of certain co-stars, whom she don’t want to work with.

On the work front, Daniel has credits for acting in a number of superhit serials including ‘Balaa’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Dunk’, ‘Ishq Hai’ and ‘Mein’.

She was last seen in the recently-ended drama ‘Mein’, headlined by Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali.

