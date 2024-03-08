‘Fans often confuse me with…’: Nawal Saeed

Appearing on the cricket show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, popular actor Nawal Saeed shared that she is often mistaken as a former actor and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife, Naimal Khawar.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed was the latest guest on ARY News’ PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ and was such a sport to participate in fun activities and candidly answered the ‘masoomana’ questions of host Waseem Badami.

During the segment, she filled in the blank saying, “There are some great actors in the industry, and I’m friends with most of the female colleagues.”

Speaking about politicians of Pakistan, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ star dubbed them ‘unreliable’.

In response to another question, Saeed shared that fans often confuse her with Naimal Khawar Khan. “They confuse me with Naimal, Hamza’s wife, maybe because of face or similar names,” said the actor.

She added, “At times, they even have a conversation with me thinking I’m Naimal; I don’t even correct them and talk as her only. This usually happens at the airports.”

At another point, she also confessed that most women tend to hide their real age, however, she is not one of them.

On the work front, Nawal Saeed is currently sweeping love and acclaim for her portrayal of Gulzaib in the mega serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, headlined by Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan.

The ensemble cast of the play also features Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Mariyam Nafees, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

‘Acting cannot be taken up as a profession…’: Haris Waheed