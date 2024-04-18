Azerbaijan Airlines make its first flight on Baku-Karachi route

Marking a significant milestone in air travel between the two countries, the first direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku is scheduled to arrive at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport tonight, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Today marks the commencement of air operations by Azerbaijan’s national airline, offering direct flights from Baku to Karachi. Flights on this route will be operated twice a week – on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, will be present to welcome the inaugural flight upon its arrival in Karachi.

In addition to the arrival of the flight from Baku, the debut flight from Karachi to Baku is also set to depart tonight.

Last month, Azerbaijan Airlines announced plans to expand its flight operations and network in Pakistan.

Aviation sources have confirmed that Azerbaijan Airlines is gearing up to commence flights to Karachi starting from the upcoming month of April.

The airline is scheduled to inaugurate its Karachi route with the debut flight expected to take off on April 18, adding to its existing services in Islamabad and Lahore.

Sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have revealed that Azerbaijan Airlines has received authorization to operate flights on the Karachi route.

The decision to allow Azerbaijan Airlines to expand its operations in Pakistan comes on the heels of a bilateral agreement between the two countries.