Azerbaijan plans to expand its flight operations in Pakistan

In a move set to enhance bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector, Azerbaijan Airlines announced plans to expand its flight operations and network in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Aviation sources have confirmed that Azerbaijan Airlines is gearing up to commence flights to Karachi starting from the upcoming month of April.

The airline is scheduled to inaugurate its Karachi route with the first flight expected to take off on April 18, adding to its existing services in Islamabad and Lahore.

READ: Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct flights to Pakistan

Sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have revealed that Azerbaijan Airlines has received authorization to operate flights on the Karachi route.

The decision to allow Azerbaijan Airlines to expand its operations in Pakistan comes on the heels of a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

Last year, the Pakistani government granted permission for flights to be operated under the Azerbaijan Air Service Agreement, paving the way for closer cooperation and enhanced air travel options for passengers.

