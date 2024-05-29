Azerbaijan’s FM in Islamabad for talks with Pakistan’s leadership

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day official visit for talks with Pakistan’s leadership.

At the Islamabad International Airport, he was warmly received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X account.

During his visit, FM Azerbaijan will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, the two sides signed an agreement for import of at least one LNG cargo per month. The agreement was signed between Pakistan LNG Limited and Azeri Company SOCAR.

However, Pakistan imported only a few LNG cargoes from Azerbaijan and could not continue to take supplies on a regular basis. Separately, Pakistan has been importing LNG from Qatar for many years under a long-term contract.

Islamabad has struggled to procure spot cargoes of LNG after global prices spiked last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving it to face widespread power outages.