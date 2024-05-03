Azfar Ali opens up on third marriage plans

Actor-director Azfar Ali opened up on his third marriage plans and revealed that it is not something completely out of the question for him.

Azfar Ali, who was previously married to actors Salma Hassan and Naveen Waqar, breaks the silence on his third marriage during a recent interview with a YouTube channel.

When asked if he is ‘ready for the third relationship’, Ali said, “You can’t say I’m ready but there’s something that when it happens you know.”

“I won’t lie, I’ve met a few women and after a couple of months of being with them and spending time talking over the phone, you realize that it’s not going to work,” he disclosed.

The actor shared that he is mostly, only looking for ‘companionship’ in a relationship. “And funnily enough, when two people enter a relationship, within the first week, the first thing which dies is companionship, because of the emotional expectations that women have,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to note here that Azfar Ali was first married to co-star, seasoned actor Salma Hassan from 2001 to 2012. The former couple shares a daughter together, named Fatima Ali.

After his divorce from Hassan in 2012, Ali tied the knot with actor-model Naveen Waqar. However, his second marriage also ended in a divorce in 2015.

