Azhar Ali performs Umrah with family

Pakistan’s former international cricketer and test captain, Azhar Ali performed Umrah with his family, earlier this week.

Taking to his social media handles on Friday, former top-order batter of the Pakistan cricket team, Azhar Ali, shared pictures from Makkah and Madina, as he completed the Umrah pilgrimage with his entire family.

Sharing the six-picture gallery from his Umrah trip, featuring his father, athlete Muhammad Rafiq, his wife Naila Azhar and their three sons Ibtisam, Azan and Azlan, the ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ panellist wrote: “Alhamdulillah Allah gave us another opportunity visit Makkah And Madina.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Keeping Palestinians in his prayers, Ali continued, “Lots of Dua’s for Palestinian people who are under illegal occupation for last 75 years. May Allah bless all of us with peace Ameen.”

Thousands of his social followers including the cricket fraternity and fellow celebrities liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Ali and his family in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azhar Ali (@azharali79_)

On the career front, Pakistan’s top-order batter and former Test captain Azhar Ali announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, in December last year.

Azhar captained Pakistan in nine Tests in two separate tenures from 2016 to 2020.

Ushna Shah performs first Umrah with husband