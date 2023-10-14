Azhar Ali speaks up on Pakistan batting collapse against India

Former test cricketer and ex-captain Azhar Ali spoke up on cricket team’s baffling defeat against the arch-rivals India in the World Cup 2023.

Speaking in ARY News programme, Azhar Ali said that Pakistan has no backup player for the wicketkeeper and inform batter Muhammad Rizwan.

He said that this topic related to Pakistan’s preparation for backup players has been under discussion for a long time.

The former cricketer said that the performance of players cannot be judged by a single match however Sarfaraz Ahmed who led Pakistan in a famous ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2017 should have been included in the team.

Azhar Ali said that Shadab Khan should be given rest in the upcoming match against Australia and Usama Mir be included in the team.

Earlier, India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in the 12th group stage clash of ICC World Cup 2023 here in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Babar Azam’s 50 became Pakistan’s only saving grace as India’s Bumrah, Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav rattled Pakistan’s batting line-up restricting them to 191 as Pakistan could only play 42.5 overs. India had won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a brilliant 86 to help India chase down the total in 30.3 overs. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi took two wickets while Hasan Ali dismissed Virat Kohli.