Azhar Mahmood appointed as Pakistan’s acting red-ball head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday to appoint Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan Men’s team.

Azhar will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract, PCB said.

A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core.

His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position.

His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The PCB is confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage, the statement added.

Lash month, PCB had excluded Azhar Mahmood from the coaching staff for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

The former all-rounder previously held the role of Pakistan bowling coach, and had announced his plans to apply for the post of head coach.

“I’m definitely going to apply for the Pakistan team head coach role,” said Azhar Mahmood in an earlier interview earlier this month.

However, the PCB appointed Mike Hesson as the head coach just ahead of the Bangladesh series.

He is also currently serving as the head coach of Islamabad United.